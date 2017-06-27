Trussville local arrested, charged with multiple drug-related crimes

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – On June 19, Trussville Police conducted a raid at a house on Scenic Ridge Drive in Trussville where they found and seized multiple types of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from the police department.

Franklin Montgomery Lee, Jr., 21, of Trussville was arrested during the raid and charged with multiple crimes involving narcotics.

Those charges were: unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the raid police seized ecstasy tablets, three sheets of synthetic acid, marijuana, marijuana wax and drug paraphernalia.