ALDOT shooting for a safe Fourth of July

Special to the Tribune

Th e Alabama Department of Transportation is asking drivers to do their part to make this a fatality free Fourth of July on Alabama highways. As an added precaution during the heavily traveled holiday, ALDOT is doing its part for road safety by having no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates after noon on Friday through midnight, Tuesday.

“Turning one of the deadliest holidays on the road into one of the safest is in the hands of the drivers,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator, ALDOT. “We are asking motorists to join ALDOT in making highway safety a priority for this year’s Fourth of July holiday.”

ALDOT this week is reminding motorists the top two ways to prevent fatal crashes are to not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs and to always wear seat belts.

The agency reports motorists are seven times more likely to die in a crash when the driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Drivers and their passengers are also more likely to die in a crash when they are not buckled up. Recent statistics from Drive Safe Alabama show that 56 percent of people dying in crashes on Alabama highways are not wearing a seat belt.

Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app available online in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. ALDOT asks motorists to use ALGO Traffic responsibly. Drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.