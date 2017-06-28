Pinson Community Center’s Senior Day Out draws senior country music lovers

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

PINSON – On Tuesday morning, the Pinson Community Senior boomed with music by Pure Country, joined by Pinson resident and city hall employee Pat Wise, who sang “Old Time Rock and Roll” among other songs at Senior Day Out.

Inspired by a similar event in Hayden, Wise organized the event at the community center, which started in August of last year. At first only a dozen showed up but since then around 30 to 40 people come out for Senior Day Out.

The event for senior music lovers is held on the last Tuesday of every month.

They started with holding a program for seniors every Tuesday. One day would be a game day, another would be a movie day and another would be for music. But Wise soon discovered that music was what the people loved more than games and movie days.

“Those [movie and game days] didn’t catch on,” Wise said. “But the music, as you can see, has really grown.”

Every month music is provided from Pure Country from Warrior. The band is fond of playing classic country and gospel music.

In addition to music, a potluck lunch is served at every event. It’s not uncommon for attendees to bring their own dishes, especially those that match the theme of each Senior Day Out, so if you’re there for their St. Patrick’s Day themed event you can expect dishes like Irish potato salad and so on.

You can expect all manner of food: sweets, cakes, pies, corned beef and cabbage, butterbeans, cornbread, you name it. “All the fixings for a good country meal,” Wise said.

Every Senior Day Out has a theme, Wise said. With the Fourth of July coming up, this month’s theme was dedicated to Independence Day. At the end of July, the community center will host a luau themed Senior Day Out. At the end of August, the event will have a tailgate themed event celebrating the upcoming football season.

Wise said that the event draws people from all over Jefferson County, including Irondale, Mountain Brook, Warrior, Center Point, Morris, Gardendale and other cities.

The Pinson Community Center is located at 6230 Dry Creek Ln. in Pinson.