Three Birmingham men plead guilty to running meth ring

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Three men from Birmingham have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in north Alabama, according to a press release by the Department of Justice. The plea was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge David W. Archey.

With assistance from the FBI, the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Felton. Joel Patrick McCarn, 43, entered a plea of guilty with Miguel Gonzalez-Jiminez, 41, and Matthew Heath Ryan, 39, to a charge of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

A money judgement is part of their indictment: $64,000 representing the money that they made off the drugs they sold in north Alabama.