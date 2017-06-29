Work Continues on Phase II of I-59/20 Bridge Project

Special to the Tribune

BIRMINGHAM – Weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will continue a project for new bridge foundation work to improve the I-59/20 and I-65 Interchange as follows:

A single left lane closure will take place on I-59/20 Northbound from Center St. to the Interchange beginning Friday at 8 p.m. and ending Saturdayat 1 p.m.

A single left lane closure will take place at the On-Ramp from I-65 Northbound to I-59/20 Southbound beginning Friday at 8 p.m. and ending Saturday at 8 a.m.

A single left lane closure will take place on I-59/20 Southbound thru the interchange beginning Friday at 8 p.m. and ending Friday at 11 p.m. This single left lane closure will transition into a double left lane closure at this same location beginning Fridayat 11 p.m. and ending Saturday at 8 a.m.

A single right lane closure will take place on I-59/20 Southbound thru the Interchange beginning Saturday at 8 p.m. and ending Saturday, July 1st at 11 p.m. This single right lane closure will transition into a double right lane closure at this same location beginning Saturday at 11 p.m. and ending Sunday at 8 a.m.

All temporary traffic control signage and warnings will be in place.

This work is a part of Phase II of the I-59/20 Central Business District (CBD) Interchange and Bridge Replacement Project.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this Construction Operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For additional information please visit our project website www.5920bridge.com and for traffic alerts and updates follow us on Facebook and Twitter @5920bridge.