Alabama drought free according to U.S. Drought Monitor

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

An infographic from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the state is drought free, according to a report by AL.com though a small portion of northwestern Alabama is still dry. This was due in part from the rains caused by the tropical storm, Cindy, last week.

Last year Alabama was hit with a drought that caused havoc among some farmers trying to grow crops. At one point 100 percent of the state was affected for eight weeks. Parts of Alabama continued to feel the effects of the phenomenon until the recent report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Counties that have abnormally dry conditions are Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Marion and Lamar.