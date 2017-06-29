Birmingham man arrested, charge in attempted murder

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Today Alexander James Price, 23, of Birmingham was arrested and charged with attempted murder, according to a press release by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for allegedly shooting to an occupied dwelling and wounding a man inside.

The press release by the Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to a report of a shooting on June 19 at the 8500 block of Brasher Road in north Jefferson County. A man was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office found out that the victim had gotten into an argument with the suspect, who was asked to leave the victim’s property. When the victim went inside of his house, the suspect then shot through the door with a gun.

Price was suspected in the shooting. He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail with a bond set to $75,000. He is facing charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.