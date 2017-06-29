Birmingham Police seeking witness at Exxon gas station shooting

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Police are looking for a man who was with another man that was shot on Monday night at an Exxon gas station. The victim, identified as Rick Siler, 35, died following an argument with a man in a blue Dodge Charger.

Siler was walking with another man when he was shot. The Birmingham Police Department has released a surveillance photo of the man and are seeking him to question him about the shooting incident.

Anyone with information on the man or the shooting are asked to call BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.