At Home officially opens with ribbon cutting

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – The At Home location that opened last week held a ribbon cutting with Mayor Buddy Choat and members of the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC).

The Trussville At Home location’s store manager, Thomas Pondick and District Manager Steve Director, were present along with Councilmen Perry Cook and Jef Freeman, TACC Executive Director Diane Poole, TACC Board Members Jeremy Tuggle and Debra McCarley, Chamber Ambassadors Virginia Morris, Meagan Doonan Welch, Brytanni Gragg, and Donna Lowery, and a host of At Home employees.

At Home is located at 5036 Pinnacle Square in Trussville. For more information, call 205-308-5015 or visit www.athome.com.