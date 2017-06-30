Center Point Fire District receives grant

The Center Point Fire District was notified today of a grant award from the U.S.

Department of Homeland Security for $167,198.00 for the purchase of a powered patient stretcher system.

Center Point Fire District applied for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant last year as an initiative to acquire powered stretchers for the Fire District’s four advanced life support (ALS) transport rescue units.

The powered stretchers lift the patient and load the patient into the Fire District’s ALS transport units which greatly reduces the risk of back injury to CPFD personnel. This system also improves the way that the stretcher is anchored to the floor during transport increasing patient and staff safety.

This is the second consecutive year that the fire district has received an AFG grant. Last year’s grant of $312,985.00 was used to replace and upgrade the department’s self-contained breathing apparatus.

EMS Officer Wes Ward said “Back injuries occurring during patient lifting and moving has plagued the EMS profession for decades. According to the CDC, over half of the occupational injuries requiring emergency department care were associated with lifting patients. This system significantly increases safety for both our personnel and our patients.”

“The Center Point Fire District is an extremely busy agency that serves a large population. The services that we provide are increasingly costly and our financial resources are limited. I am glad that the AFG program is available to help close the cost gap so that we can continue to provide the best possible care to our citizens while enhancing the safety of our crews,” Fire Chief Donnie West said.