St. Clair County man indicted for allegedly possessing pipe bomb

From Trussville Tribune staff report

ODENVILLE – According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Edward Shane Dempsey, 39, of Odenville has been indicted for having a pipe bomb. He faces a penalty of ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The incident was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Dempsey allegedly possessed a destructive device that was not registered National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James Weil. The defendant in the indictment is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.