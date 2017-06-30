Trussville Chamber of Commerce holds 10th Annual golf tournament

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – On June 27 the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce held its 10th annual golf tournament at the Pine Tree Country Club with Alabama senators Slade Blackwell and Shay Shelnutt as presenting sponsors.

In first place were: Mike Milam, Barrett Milam, Ethan Frazier, and Chris Whitten. In second place: Chad Goodwin, Brittany Foster, Patrick Daniel, and Danny Bowers. And in third place: Wesley Dunn, Chris Reyer, Jeremy Tuggle, and Alan Taylor.

Michael Holt won the longest drive prize and Andy Lensby won the closest to the pen award. Door prizes were awarded, as well as lunch and a gift certificate for Pine Tree Country Club.

For more information about the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce, call 205-655-7535 or visit www.trussvillechamber.com.