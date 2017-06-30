Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club inducts new board, officers

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – On June 28, new officers and a board were inducted at a weekly meeting of the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club for the 2017 to 2018 year.

Diane Poole of the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce is club president, and Sandra Vernon of Trussville City Schools is President-elect. Ken Vaughan of Jefferson County Housing Authority is the President-nominee. Tommy Trimm of Trimm Design Build is Past President. John Griscom (retired) is secretary. Jeremy Tuggle of Bryant Bank is treasurer and Alan Taylor of First Baptist Church Trussville serves as Sergeant-at-Arms.

A press release from the club said that, “Committee chairs make up the remaining board members for the club.” The board is:

Membership – Vic Modic of Amerex Corporation. Community Service – Tommy Trimm. International Service – Pat McTamney of Parcels Too Business Services. Rotary Foundation – Frank Jett (retired). Student and Youth Services – Ty Williams of Restoration Academy and Public Image – Diane Poole.

The board also inducted Danny Cooner of Safety First as assistant governor for District 6860. According to the press release he will be the fifth assistant governor.

“It is very unusual for a club of any size—especially as club classified by Rotary International as a small club—to have four past assistant governors,” the press release stated.

The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets at Spare Time Entertainment located at 3600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Trussville at 7 a.m. on Wednesday mornings. For more information on the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club visit www.trussvillerotaryclub.org