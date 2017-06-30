Trussville to celebrate Independence Day with 9th Annual Freedom Celebration

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – First Baptist Church of Trussville will present the ninth annual Trussville Freedom Celebration on the Fourth of July, starting at 5: 30 p.m.

The event will feature a slew of activities, including food vendors, live music, a beautification award and, last but certainly not least, a fireworks show as the grand finale.

Among the sponsors of the celebration are Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce, The Chocolate Biscuit and American Promo. Food trucks include Swamp Monster BBQ, Cantina on Wheels, Dreamcakes and the Three-Eared Rabbit.

Music includes Act of Congress, the First Baptist Church Contemporary Worship group and the barbershop quartet, Harmonia from Trussville.

A free children’s area will be available. The celebration will round out the evening with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Freedom Celebration is a free event and will be held at the Trussville Mall at 225 Parkway Drive.