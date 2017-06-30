UPDATED: 2 Birmingham police officers rushed to hospital

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –UPDATE –Birmingham police were investigating a homicide at 17th Street and Jefferson Avenue where a man was found shot dead in a vehicle. Officers spotted what they believed to be the suspect vehicle and gave chase.

Two officers were in a vehicle blocking the intersection of 18th Street Southwest and Grant Avenue when the suspect vehicle t-boned their vehicle. Th officers were rushed to UAB where they are in stable condition as of Saturday morning.

The suspects are in custody.

“These two suspects weren’t satisfied with the homicide but it appears they intentionally drove their vehicle into the patrol car injuring these officers. We are so thankful these officers survived this horrible collision,” police chief A.C. Roper said.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED –Two Birmingham police officers were rushed to UAB with injuries they received after a fleeing suspect t-boned their patrol vehicle, according to Carol Robinson.

Robinson reported the suspect was fleeing the scene of a shooting.

The incident occurred at the 1800 block of Grant Avenue Southwest at about 10 p.m. Additional police officers responded to block streets for Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel who were transporting the injured officers.