UPDATED: 2 Birmingham police officers rushed to hospital

Posted by: Posted date: June 30, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –UPDATE –Birmingham police were investigating a homicide at 17th Street and Jefferson Avenue where a man was found shot dead in a vehicle. Officers spotted what they believed to be the suspect vehicle and gave chase.

Two officers were in a vehicle blocking the intersection of 18th Street Southwest and Grant Avenue when the suspect vehicle t-boned their vehicle. Th officers were rushed to UAB where they are in stable condition as of Saturday morning.

The suspects are in custody.

“These two suspects weren’t satisfied with the homicide but it appears they intentionally drove their vehicle into the patrol car injuring these officers. We are so thankful these officers survived this horrible collision,” police chief A.C. Roper said.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED –Two Birmingham police officers were rushed to UAB with injuries they received after a fleeing suspect t-boned their patrol vehicle, according to Carol Robinson.

Robinson reported the suspect was fleeing the scene of a shooting.

The incident occurred at the 1800 block of Grant Avenue Southwest at about 10 p.m.  Additional police officers responded to block streets for Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel who were transporting the injured officers.

Comments

  1. Kem Sims says:
    July 1, 2017 at 4:24 am

    Praying for the Officers and their families in blood and blue.

  2. Sharon McKnight says:
    July 1, 2017 at 4:27 am

    Pray for these officers. They devote their lives to what is right and just. It hurts to see them intertwined with what the world is becoming. Let’s do what we can to just stop this nonsense. Please. They have families just as we all do and do their calling as most of us do. Stop this.

  3. Martha Swint Sherer says:
    July 1, 2017 at 4:32 am

    Praying for them!

  4. Gretchen Vann says:
    July 1, 2017 at 4:35 am

    Pray hard. Love our men in blue.

  5. Anne Snider Steward says:
    July 1, 2017 at 4:39 am

    Please keep our blue family in your prayers. This was west precinct.

  6. Kristin Hamm says:
    July 1, 2017 at 4:39 am

    Praying

  7. Don Baker says:
    July 1, 2017 at 4:42 am

    Key Do you do messenger

  8. Jennefer Ray Owings says:
    July 1, 2017 at 4:45 am

    Prayers!!

  9. Bob Herrod says:
    July 1, 2017 at 4:56 am

    Praying for the officers!

  10. Becky Gann Johnson says:
    July 1, 2017 at 5:17 am

    Praying for the officers & their families.

  11. Debbie Wood says:
    July 1, 2017 at 5:30 am

    Prayers for these officers and their families.

  12. Kristi McDaniel says:
    July 1, 2017 at 5:51 am

    Praying for them!!

  13. Carolyn Shirley says:
    July 1, 2017 at 5:57 am

    Praying.

  14. Karen Hopkins says:
    July 1, 2017 at 8:57 am

  15. Deb Pat Dulion says:
    July 1, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Prayers for officers & their families. God bless these brave men & women who protect us.

  16. Tina DeLine says:
    July 1, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Prayers for these Officers everyday !

