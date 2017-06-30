UPDATED: 2 Birmingham police officers rushed to hospital
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
BIRMINGHAM –UPDATE –Birmingham police were investigating a homicide at 17th Street and Jefferson Avenue where a man was found shot dead in a vehicle. Officers spotted what they believed to be the suspect vehicle and gave chase.
Two officers were in a vehicle blocking the intersection of 18th Street Southwest and Grant Avenue when the suspect vehicle t-boned their vehicle. Th officers were rushed to UAB where they are in stable condition as of Saturday morning.
The suspects are in custody.
“These two suspects weren’t satisfied with the homicide but it appears they intentionally drove their vehicle into the patrol car injuring these officers. We are so thankful these officers survived this horrible collision,” police chief A.C. Roper said.
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED –Two Birmingham police officers were rushed to UAB with injuries they received after a fleeing suspect t-boned their patrol vehicle, according to Carol Robinson.
Robinson reported the suspect was fleeing the scene of a shooting.
The incident occurred at the 1800 block of Grant Avenue Southwest at about 10 p.m. Additional police officers responded to block streets for Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel who were transporting the injured officers.
Comments
Praying for the Officers and their families in blood and blue.
Pray for these officers. They devote their lives to what is right and just. It hurts to see them intertwined with what the world is becoming. Let’s do what we can to just stop this nonsense. Please. They have families just as we all do and do their calling as most of us do. Stop this.
Praying for them!
Pray hard. Love our men in blue.
Please keep our blue family in your prayers. This was west precinct.
Praying
Key Do you do messenger
Prayers!!
Praying for the officers!
Praying for the officers & their families.
Prayers for these officers and their families.
Praying for them!!
Praying.
Prayers for officers & their families. God bless these brave men & women who protect us.
Prayers for these Officers everyday !