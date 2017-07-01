Hundreds of Google Play Store apps may be infected with power stealing malware

 [fiatalert]
From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A report from WVTM 13 says that more than 300 apps on Google Play Store have been infected with a type of malware that can drain a phone’s power, rendering it slow and the battery life short.

According to the report the malware, “works by continuously requesting ads from third-party companies and faking clicks from Android users, which spawns revenue and fraudulent impressions.”

Advertisers affected by the software can lose anywhere from $62,000 to $214,000 a day.

Some apps found to have the malware were developed by Attunable, Classywall, Firamo, FlameryHot, NeonApp, Goopolo, Personalization, Litvinka Co, Liverypapir, Tuneatpa, Waterflo, X Soft and Zheka.

Google and its app developers are working to prevent malware, viruses, trojans and other malicious software from infiltrating their products.

    I think this is where IOS / Apple propriety pays off.

    If you think you’re infected & just delete the app, does that fix it?

    This happened to my phone after I downloaded the Zoës app from the Apple App Store.

