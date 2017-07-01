Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office gives safety tips for Fourth of July celebrations

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

As the Fourth of July holiday comes closer, everybody’s getting geared up for food, drink and, of course, fireworks. But the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants everybody to try and play it safe while they’re celebrating.

An article on the Sheriff’s Office website was recently published, detailing the legalities of setting off fireworks and offers safety tips while doing so.

“When it comes to fireworks it is recommended that you and your family go to see a show put on by professionals,” the article says. “In the event that you purchase fireworks for yourself you should know the law and follow these safety tips.”

The safety tips are: