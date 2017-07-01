Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office gives safety tips for Fourth of July celebrations
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
As the Fourth of July holiday comes closer, everybody’s getting geared up for food, drink and, of course, fireworks. But the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants everybody to try and play it safe while they’re celebrating.
An article on the Sheriff’s Office website was recently published, detailing the legalities of setting off fireworks and offers safety tips while doing so.
“When it comes to fireworks it is recommended that you and your family go to see a show put on by professionals,” the article says. “In the event that you purchase fireworks for yourself you should know the law and follow these safety tips.”
The safety tips are:
- Use fireworks outdoors only.
- Obey local laws. If fireworks are not legal where you live, do not use them.
- Always have water handy. (A hose or bucket).
- Only use fireworks as intended. Don’t try to alter them or combine them.
- Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
- Use common sense. Spectators should keep a safe distance from the shooter and the shooter should wear safety glasses.
- Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Have a “designated fireworks shooter.”
- Only persons over the age of 12 should be allowed to handle sparklers of any type.
- Do not ever use homemade fireworks of illegal explosives: They can kill you! Report illegal explosives to the fire or police department in your community.
- If you live within the city limits check with your local police or mayor’s office about restrictions on fireworks.
- Gunfire is not considered fireworks. Never discharge a firearm in to the air as part of a celebration. What goes up will come down.