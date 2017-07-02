Crimson Tide baseball sophomore finishes second place in College Home Run Derby

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA – Chandler Taylor, who is a sophomore baseball player for the Alabama Crimson Tide, finished second in place at the College Home Run Derby in Nebraska, according to WVTM 13. The event took place on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

In first place at the event was Niko Hulsizer of Morehead State in Kentucky. He finished with a total score of 37 while Taylor, who is a native of Montgomery, finished with a score of 33.

According to the report, Taylor was the Crimson Tide’s first player in the College Home Run Derby. He was the, “Crimson Tide leader in home runs with 16, the most by an Alabama baseball player since Clay Jones’ 17 in 2010.”