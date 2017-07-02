UPDATED: 1 dead, 2 wounded after shootout in Birmingham’s Lakeview
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
BIRMINGHAM –Violence erupted in Birmingham’s Lakeview district early Sunday morning leaving one dead and two men wounded after a shootout in the street in front of the Babalu restaurant. The shooting took place at corner of 29th Street South and 7th Avenue South.
According to WBRC, the Birmingham police believe an argument involving a city sanitation worker may have led to the shooting.
The sanitation worker was critically wounded, according to Carol Robinson.
Police took several witness in for questioning, but Robinson reported.
According to Robinson, there were multiple bar patrons and food vendors present in the street when the shooting erupted just after 4 a.m. Police collected evidence which included at least 15 shell casings and were hopeful that area surveillance cameras would provide further evidence for their investigation.
Birmingham is THAT city now. You couldn’t pay me enough to get out at night in this city.
This happened 1 block from where I work. Are they actually open till 4AM?
That’s a homicide in the middle of Lakeview on the busiest intersection during one of the peak times. People just don’t care these,days
The article says it happened at 4:00am. Is it still busy down there at that time. We eat there often and then walk down to Billie’s Tavern sometimes. But we are old and are usually back to Trussvegas by 10 pm or so.
Friday and sat. It goes until 6 a.m. at times. 11 to 5 extremely busy on those days
It was a safe place but hasn’t been for last couple of years. I said this was going to happen. I just thought it would happen sooner.
What do you expect in a city with a mayor & council who insinuate it is a sanctuary city? The city’s leaders don’t respect & enforce the law – you surely can’t expect it to be a safe city.
Geez…one more area down and off my chart.