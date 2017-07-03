13-year-old boy killed in I-59 crash in Springville

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

SPRINGVILLE –A two-vehicle crash at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy.

The child was a passenger in a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Robert Fleming Dugger, 67, of Ashville that collided with a 2005 Acura 3.2 TL driven by Benjamin Majors, 18, of Hattiesburg, Miss.

The child, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dugger, and two more passengers, were transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Majors and a passenger in the Acura were not injured. The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near mile marker 156 in the city limits of Springville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.