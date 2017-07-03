13-year-old boy killed in I-59 crash in Springville
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
SPRINGVILLE –A two-vehicle crash at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy.
The child was a passenger in a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Robert Fleming Dugger, 67, of Ashville that collided with a 2005 Acura 3.2 TL driven by Benjamin Majors, 18, of Hattiesburg, Miss.
The child, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dugger, and two more passengers, were transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
Majors and a passenger in the Acura were not injured. The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near mile marker 156 in the city limits of Springville.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Comments
So sad!
So very sad
Prayers
Prayers
Wear.
Your.
Damn.
Seatbelt.
Truly sad.. My daughter went to school with this kid..
Really?! From you very own page on April 3rd. A child lost his life no matter what the circumstances (seat belt or not). A family is grieving the loss of their loved one. In these times hurtful things are not necessary. Do you not think they are going through all of the what ifs already? Pray for this family instead of “judging” a missed call that he had not yet put on his seat belt. Maybe he was about to put it on….maybe he had it on and unsnapped in for a second to retrieve something he dropped.
Just pray for all involved!
Yes, really. I’d shout it from the rooftop if I thought it would help. This is a tragedy that breaks my heart, and may have been easily preventable.
William Kennedy he was riding in the back of his paw paws pickup truck when a teenager hit the trailer they were pulling causing the accident. How about praying for the family instead of shouting about a seatbelt. This angers me so bad.
How bout I do both.
William Kennedy I understand your point that seat belts are lifesavers and yes we should all wear one and make sure our passengers are also safe. It’s just the way you said it in your comment. Those words are hurtful when a family is already tormented by the loss of their child. (Yes, I have lost a child and I know how that feels, preventable or not). I’m just saying ‘don’t judge a misfortune such as this in such a cruel way’. Yes people wear your seat belts, yes watch for motorcycles, yes do ALL of the things for safety. If one person straps on a seatbelt now from reading this article then that message is spreading.
I would shout it from the rooftops too but just not so hurtful about it.
I don’t know why you found my post cruel. I’m glad we agree on seatbelts. I’m a quick learner. I only had to have my face smashed once.