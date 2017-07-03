Alabama man drowns at Smith Lake

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

WINSTON COUNTY –A swimming outing ended in tragedy for an Alabama family at Smith Lake on Monday.

A swimming incident at 2:45 p.m. in the Rock Creek area of Lewis Smith Lake today has claimed the life of a Crane Hill man.

Kenneth Claude Sampsell, 62, drowned while swimming with family off a boat dock at a residence in Winston County. Sampsell was pulled from the water immediately afterwards and pronounced dead.

Nothing further is available as Troopers from ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.