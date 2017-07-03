 [fiatalert]
Alabama man drowns at Smith Lake

Posted by: Posted date: July 03, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

WINSTON COUNTY –A swimming outing ended in tragedy for an Alabama family at Smith Lake on Monday.

A swimming incident at 2:45 p.m. in the Rock Creek area of Lewis Smith Lake today has claimed the life of a Crane Hill man.

Kenneth Claude Sampsell, 62, drowned while swimming with family off a boat dock at a residence in Winston County. Sampsell was pulled from the water immediately afterwards and pronounced dead.

Nothing further is available as Troopers from ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Comments

  1. Diane Byrd Wyatt says:
    July 4, 2017 at 1:52 am

    Prayers

  2. Wendy Dunn Treglown says:
    July 4, 2017 at 1:54 am

    This is my dad’s best friend since they were kids. They have worked together for the last 30 something years. My heart is broken. I grew up with this family and spent many summers with them on the lake. I love them like they’re my own family and Ken will always be one of the most fun, kind, and loving people I will ever know. My heart is broken and I am devastated by this news.

  3. Wendy Dunn Treglown says:
    July 4, 2017 at 1:55 am

    I am in a state of shock. Please pray for his family and friends- as we are all shocked and devastated.

  4. Julisa Neely says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:09 am

    Prayers for the family and friends!! So sorry for your loss!

  5. Stacy Sutphin Harris says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:14 am

    Oh Wendy I am so sorry! Praying for you all.

  6. Wendy Dunn Treglown says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Stacy Sutphin Harris thanks Stac. I’m truly at a loss for words and just feel like I’m having and outer body experience. It’s just devastating.

  7. Janice Hubbard Williams says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Wendy I am so sorry.

  8. Wendy Dunn Treglown says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Thank you- I can’t wrap my mind around this right now. I feel sick.

  9. Leigh Casey Greenhaw says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:17 am

    I am so very sorry Wendy. Praying for you and the whole family

  10. Wendy Dunn Treglown says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:18 am

    Leigh Casey Greenhaw thanks Leigh.

  11. Michael Koehler says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:21 am

  12. Angela Steele Routh says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:27 am

    Really?

  13. Gina Lawson-Wysor says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:28 am

    Prayers for this family. I’m so sorry, Wendy

  14. Wendy Dunn Treglown says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:29 am

    Thanks Gina!

  15. Wendy Dunn Treglown says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:29 am

    Angela Steele Routh exactly my thoughts!!?!?

  16. Char Hopkins says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:41 am
  17. Beth Furr says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:48 am

    Wendy Dunn Treglown I am so sorry for your loss. Many prayers for your family and this family in the days and weeks ahead.

  18. Wendy Dunn Treglown says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:48 am

    Beth Furr thank you Beth.

  19. Tammy Allen Upchurch says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:50 am

    I’m so sorry Wendy Dunn Treglown, I’ll be praying for his family and yours.

  20. Wendy Dunn Treglown says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:50 am

    Tammy Allen Upchurch thank you Tammy.

  21. Sherry Burr says:
    July 4, 2017 at 3:00 am

    Why did that guy post that unrelated video?

  22. Katrina Grantham Coshatt says:
    July 4, 2017 at 3:03 am

    So sorry Wendy

  23. Kathy Stanley says:
    July 4, 2017 at 3:04 am

    Amy Doss MacKenzie Taylor Doss Amber Nicole Hicks

  24. Sherry King Hitt says:
    July 4, 2017 at 3:07 am

    Sherry Burr sending you pm

  25. Stacey Layton Shaddix says:
    July 4, 2017 at 3:12 am

    I am so very sorry, Wendy. Praying for you all. 🙏🏻

  26. Wendy Dunn Treglown says:
    July 4, 2017 at 3:12 am

    Stacey Layton Shaddix thanks Stacey.

  27. Wendy Dunn Treglown says:
    July 4, 2017 at 3:12 am

    Thanks Katrina.

  28. Dianne Vick says:
    July 4, 2017 at 3:16 am

    SAD!!!

  29. Doris Wynette Connell says:
    July 4, 2017 at 3:32 am
  30. Kimberly Dilmore McCay says:
    July 4, 2017 at 3:34 am

    I’m so sorry… prayers for all . 🙏🏻

  31. Ashley Pennington Glover says:
    July 4, 2017 at 3:45 am

    Kenny was a dear friend and will be missed by many.

  32. Leslie Wise Hoffman says:
    July 4, 2017 at 4:24 am
  33. EmilyandDwight Wren says:
    July 4, 2017 at 4:37 am

    With the new GIF icon, most people don’t know that they did. It’s happened to me a few times.

    Prayers for this family

  34. Michelle Lee Kennedy Barton says:
    July 4, 2017 at 4:49 am

    Praying for all.

  35. Andrea Lee Mullins says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:16 am

    Wendy Dunn Treglown I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family and you.

