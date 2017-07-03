Alabama man drowns at Smith Lake
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
WINSTON COUNTY –A swimming outing ended in tragedy for an Alabama family at Smith Lake on Monday.
A swimming incident at 2:45 p.m. in the Rock Creek area of Lewis Smith Lake today has claimed the life of a Crane Hill man.
Kenneth Claude Sampsell, 62, drowned while swimming with family off a boat dock at a residence in Winston County. Sampsell was pulled from the water immediately afterwards and pronounced dead.
Nothing further is available as Troopers from ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Prayers
This is my dad’s best friend since they were kids. They have worked together for the last 30 something years. My heart is broken. I grew up with this family and spent many summers with them on the lake. I love them like they’re my own family and Ken will always be one of the most fun, kind, and loving people I will ever know. My heart is broken and I am devastated by this news.
I am in a state of shock. Please pray for his family and friends- as we are all shocked and devastated.
Prayers for the family and friends!! So sorry for your loss!
Oh Wendy I am so sorry! Praying for you all.
Stacy Sutphin Harris thanks Stac. I’m truly at a loss for words and just feel like I’m having and outer body experience. It’s just devastating.
Wendy I am so sorry.
Thank you- I can’t wrap my mind around this right now. I feel sick.
I am so very sorry Wendy. Praying for you and the whole family
Leigh Casey Greenhaw thanks Leigh.
Prayers for this family. I’m so sorry, Wendy
Thanks Gina!
Wendy Dunn Treglown I am so sorry for your loss. Many prayers for your family and this family in the days and weeks ahead.
Beth Furr thank you Beth.
I’m so sorry Wendy Dunn Treglown, I’ll be praying for his family and yours.
Tammy Allen Upchurch thank you Tammy.
So sorry Wendy
I am so very sorry, Wendy. Praying for you all. 🙏🏻
Stacey Layton Shaddix thanks Stacey.
Thanks Katrina.
SAD!!!
I’m so sorry… prayers for all . 🙏🏻
Kenny was a dear friend and will be missed by many.
Prayers for this family
Praying for all.
Wendy Dunn Treglown I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family and you.