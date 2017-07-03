Hoover vet gives advice on medications for calming dogs during fireworks

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

HOOVER – A veterinarian in Hoover says that prescription medication can be given to dogs that get frightened during fireworks, especially on the Fourth of July, according to a report by ABC 33/40.

There is a natural medication made from milk casein and tryptophan that can be given to dogs, said Dr. Jeremy Hodges at Lake Crest Animal Clinic in Hoover. But for dogs who don’t respond well with natural products, there’s Xanax, Klonopin and sedatives.

Signs for dogs with “noise aversion” to fireworks and other loud noises may be obvious to many readers but those signs are commonly hiding, visibly shaking and vocalizing. Hodges said that this is the only time to give a dog something like Xanax or other prescriptions.

Prescribed medications to calm dogs down should not be given every day. Hodges also advises keeping pets indoors at all times during a fireworks event as dogs often go after spinners and wheels that could potentially cause severe burning.