Sylacauga man killed in car crash in Talladega County

July 03, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TALLADEGA COUNTY – A traffic fatality occurred on Sunday evening as Robert Lee Green, Jr., 33, of Sylacauga was killed when his car struck a tree on U.S. 280.

The crash happened at 8:20 p.m. two miles northwest of Sylacauga. Green’s car left the roadway before colliding into a nearby tree. A press release by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that he was not wearing his seat belt.

The accident may have been due to alcohol and speed according to ALEA. State Troopers continue to investigate.

Comments

  1. Diane Byrd Wyatt says:
    July 3, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Prayers

  2. Gwen Lackey says:
    July 3, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Prayers please don’t drink and drive!!!

