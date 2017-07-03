Triple shooting in Jefferson County leaves one dead

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY – One person is dead following what deputies believe is a robbery. The triple shooting incident occurred at the 7100 block of Old Jasper Highway in Jefferson County according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people were shot at about 10 a.m. at the Black Diamond Paving on Old Jasper Highway. According to the report, an employee at Black Diamond Paving began investigating a car that was parked nearby. A man inside the car opened fire, striking the employee, who managed to return fire.

One of the three who were shot during the incident is believed to be a suspect in what might have been a robbery gone wrong. He had been struck in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second was shot in the side and fled on foot but was captured shortly. The third who was shot was found walking close to the business and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.