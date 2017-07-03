Trussville Chamber of Commerce luncheon to feature bestselling author

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – The next Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon will have a bestselling author as guest speaker. Jack Sacco will speak at the luncheon on July 20.

Sacco is the author of “Where the Birds Never Sing,” and “Above the Treetops”. His latest publication is “The Resurrection Sequence”.

“An accomplished public speaker who lectures widely throughout the United States and abroad, Sacco is the winner of the Alabama Library Association’s 2005 Author Award for Where the Birds Never Sing, a nonfictional account of his father’s experiences during the Second World War,” TACC says in a press release.

The luncheon will be held on July 20 with network developing time beginning at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon, followed by Sacco’s presentation at around 12:30 p.m. Afterwards the Chamber will announce its July Customer Service Award recipient.

The deadline for reservations is July 18. Reservations are $17 each.

The luncheon will be held at Trussville Civic Center, located at 5381 Trussville-Clay Road. For more information on the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.trussvillechamber.com or call 205-655-7535.