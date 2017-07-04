Huskies’ Elliott McElwain commits to Army on the 4th of July

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Rising senior Elliott McElwain of Hewitt-Trussville High School chose the 4th of July to announce his football commitment to Army at West Point.

The 6 feet, 205 pound running back and been an integral cog in Coach Josh Floyd’s offense since his sophomore year.

McElwain thanked his mother and coaches via social media before declaring for the Black Knights.

“On this Fourth of July, I could not be happier to announce that I am committed to Army West Point,” McElwain said.

The Rivals 3-star rated Husky had offers from Yale, Tennessee Tech, Furman and Columbia.

His older brother, Bailey McElwain is entering his sophomore year at Vanderbilt University.