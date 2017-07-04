 [fiatalert]
Huskies’ Elliott McElwain commits to Army on the 4th of July

Posted by: Posted date: July 04, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Rising senior Elliott McElwain of Hewitt-Trussville High School chose the 4th of July to announce his football commitment to Army at West Point.

The 6 feet, 205 pound running back and been an integral cog in Coach Josh Floyd’s  offense since his sophomore year.

Hewitt-Trussville running back Elliott McElwain looks for running room 35-17 win over Thompson. Photo by Ron Burkett

McElwain thanked his mother and coaches via social media before declaring for the Black Knights.

“On this Fourth of July, I could not be happier to announce that I am committed to Army West Point,” McElwain said.

The Rivals 3-star rated Husky had offers from Yale, Tennessee Tech, Furman and Columbia.

His older brother, Bailey McElwain is entering his sophomore year at Vanderbilt University.

 

Comments

  1. Kandy Cole says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Go Army!

  2. Staci McGahey Rush says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    That’s great Elliott! Best of luck to you! Juanita Taylor

  3. Jaime Melton Anderson says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Outstanding!

  4. Linda McBride Osborn says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Congratulations!

  5. Toni Graves Whitten says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Go Army! Hooah!

