I-59 crash in Springville kills 21-year-old man

Posted by: Posted date: July 04, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

SPRINGVILLE –A single-vehicle crash at 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday has claimed the life of a Maylene man.

Andrew James Lint, 21, was killed when the 2010 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving left the roadway on Interstate 59 at exit 154 in Springville and struck a bridge support column.

Lint, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Comments

  1. Mary McWhorter Wyatt says:
    July 4, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Prayers for the family

  2. Shannon VanderWall Dean says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Why, why ,why won’t people wear their seatbelts???? So many losing their lives when it might have been prevented had they been wearing their seatbelt. So sad. Prayers for the family.

  3. Christy Jolly Miller says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:38 am

    If you had seen the vehicle a seat belt was not going to help. That car was horrible, you could not even tell what kind it was. Bless the family

