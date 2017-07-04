I-59 crash in Springville kills 21-year-old man

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

SPRINGVILLE –A single-vehicle crash at 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday has claimed the life of a Maylene man.

Andrew James Lint, 21, was killed when the 2010 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving left the roadway on Interstate 59 at exit 154 in Springville and struck a bridge support column.

Lint, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.