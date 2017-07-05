Dothan High grad, 24, dies after plummeting five stories in downtown Birmingham

A Dothan High School graduate died Monday after falling to pavement from the fifth floor of a downtown Birmingham parking deck.

Ezekiel Lee Handley, 24, will be laid to rest Saturday in Dothan.

Handley was known to friends as Zeke.

The incident reportedly happened just after 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of First Avenue South. Handleys was transported to UAB Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m.

According to officials, foul play is not suspected.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends at Ward Wilson Funeral Home following the service.

Handley, who was known to friends and family as Zeke is survived by his father Michael Handley of Birmingham; mother and step-father Laura and Jeff Clark of Dothan; grandparents Frank and Katha Gold of Leeds, Al; Fred and Kay Handley of Morris, AL; and brothers Nathan Handley of Dothan and Garret Clark of Dothan.