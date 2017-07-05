 [fiatalert]
Longtime news anchor Dave Baird announces retirement

Posted by: Posted date: July 05, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Dave Baird of ABC 33/40 News recently announced his retirement from news broadcasting after 53 years in the business. He made the announcement at a station luncheon on Wednesday afternoon.

A winner of two Emmy Awards and several Associated Press Awards, Baird spent 35 years in television after working in radio broadcast in Jasper, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. He joined ABC 33/40 in 1996 as an evening news co-anchor.

Baird was inducted into the National Associated of Television Arts and Sciences “Golden Circle” in 2015. He will retire in September.

Comments

  1. Sandra Barksdale says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    He be missed.

  2. Faye King says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    I will miss him. He is one of my favorites.

  3. Kathryn Smith says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    This will b some big shoes for ABC to fill. Don’t think they have anyone here to do that.

  4. Kenneth Mcintyre says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Wonder if he was forced out (contract not renewed ) ? There have been several in the last few yrs that were forced out

  5. Kellie Wozniak Ewing Rohm says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Best dressed news caster in Birmingham.

  6. Kathy Sills says:
    July 6, 2017 at 1:53 am

    He will be missed

