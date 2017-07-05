Longtime news anchor Dave Baird announces retirement
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
Dave Baird of ABC 33/40 News recently announced his retirement from news broadcasting after 53 years in the business. He made the announcement at a station luncheon on Wednesday afternoon.
A winner of two Emmy Awards and several Associated Press Awards, Baird spent 35 years in television after working in radio broadcast in Jasper, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. He joined ABC 33/40 in 1996 as an evening news co-anchor.
Baird was inducted into the National Associated of Television Arts and Sciences “Golden Circle” in 2015. He will retire in September.
Comments
He be missed.
I will miss him. He is one of my favorites.
This will b some big shoes for ABC to fill. Don’t think they have anyone here to do that.
Wonder if he was forced out (contract not renewed ) ? There have been several in the last few yrs that were forced out
Best dressed news caster in Birmingham.
He will be missed