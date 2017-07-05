Public’s help sought to capture escaped inmate
The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking for help to locate an inmate that escaped while on a work assignment in Dadeville.
Terry Lee Stokes, 43, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon. He was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans with paint stains, and a black and red ball cap.
Stokes is serving a 20-year sentence for 2nd degree burglary committed in Pike County. He was sentenced in 2005.
Anyone with information on Stokes whereabouts may call ADOC at 1-800-831-882.