 [fiatalert]
-->
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Local News » UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Jefferson County

UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Jefferson County

Posted by: Posted date: July 05, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Jefferson County until 3:45 p.m. Damaging winds and hail is possible, according to the National Weather Service Birmingham.  The Trussville area may be affected today.

Updates: Jerry Tracey at WVTM 13 tweeted that there is heavy rain and lightning in Trussville. The severe thunderstorm warning for Jefferson County has been extended to 5:15 p.m.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top