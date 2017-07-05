UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Jefferson County

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Jefferson County until 3:45 p.m. Damaging winds and hail is possible, according to the National Weather Service Birmingham. The Trussville area may be affected today.

Updates: Jerry Tracey at WVTM 13 tweeted that there is heavy rain and lightning in Trussville. The severe thunderstorm warning for Jefferson County has been extended to 5:15 p.m.