CLIF Protein bars being recalled due to undeclared peanuts, nuts

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Clif Bar and Company is recalling several of its protein bar products because they may contain undeclared peanuts and tree nuts that include almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts.

The products being recalled are: CLIF® BUILDER’S® Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip flavors.

Complaints of allergy reactions led to the recall, though there are, “no confirmed illnesses associated with this recall,” the FDA says.

If there is an allergy concern, consumers who have any of the products are asked to return them to where they were bought and request an exchange or a refund. Products that are affected should be discarded afterwards.