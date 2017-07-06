Police investigating homicide at Birmingham apartment

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Officers from the Birmingham Police Department arrested a man who turned himself in after allegedly committing a murder at an apartment.

Police say that Verneil Wilson, 39, forced his way into his ex-wife’s apartment where he confronted the ex-wife’s fiancee and allegedly shot him.

BPD responded to the incident and had the victim transported to a hospital where he died. The victim has been identified as Adrian Lockett, 32.

Wilson turned himself in to the police. He has been charged with murder and is being held on a $100,000.