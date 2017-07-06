 [fiatalert]
-->
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Police investigating homicide at Birmingham apartment

Police investigating homicide at Birmingham apartment

Posted by: Posted date: July 06, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Officers from the Birmingham Police Department arrested a man who turned himself in after allegedly committing a murder at an apartment.

Verneil Wilson. Photo by the Birmingham Police Department.

Police say that Verneil Wilson, 39, forced his way into his ex-wife’s apartment where he confronted the ex-wife’s fiancee and allegedly shot him.

BPD responded to the incident and had the victim transported to a hospital where he died. The victim has been identified as Adrian Lockett, 32.

Wilson turned himself in to the police. He has been charged with murder and is being held on a $100,000.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top