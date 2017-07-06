Police investigating homicide of 89-year-old St. Clair man

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

ASHVILLE – Police in St. Clair County are investigating the homicide of Joe Montgomery, 89, who was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head at his home in Ashville, according to a report by AL.com.

St. Clair County Sherriff’s Office said that they received a call at around 9:48 p.m. Montgomery had been discovered by a family member. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A person of interest is being questioned. Police continue to investigate.