Police investigating homicide of 89-year-old St. Clair man
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
ASHVILLE – Police in St. Clair County are investigating the homicide of Joe Montgomery, 89, who was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head at his home in Ashville, according to a report by AL.com.
St. Clair County Sherriff’s Office said that they received a call at around 9:48 p.m. Montgomery had been discovered by a family member. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A person of interest is being questioned. Police continue to investigate.
Comments
Uh, this FB post doesn’t match the article.