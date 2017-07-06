University of Montevallo grad killed in kayak accident
A University of Montevallo graduate died over the Fourth of July weekend after a kayaking accident on the Coosa River.
Zachary Winkle, , a Navy veteran, was pronounced dead at a Talladega County hospital at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Officials say the Childersburg man’s kayak capsized in the river
A memorial will be held at Orr Park in Montevallo at 11 a.m. Friday.
Also on Friday a graveside service will be held at the National Cemetery in Montevallo at 12:30 p.m. with Father Dex Bender officiating.
Winkle is survived by his wife, Kirsten Winkle; mother, Jeanna Brown (Terry) Shackelford; father, Lee Winkle (Cindy); two sisters, Morgan Elizabeth Rogin (Rubin) and Kendall Parrish (Danny); two stepsisters, Danielle Winkle and Traci Winkle; grandmothers, Pat Brown and Grace Winkle; uncle, Dale Brown (Adele), aunts; Cindy winkle, Lisa Winkle, and Judy Kalstead (John), and was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
|
In Memory of
Zachary Leon Winkle
July 18, 1988 – July 1, 2017
Obituary
Mr. Zachary Leon Winkle, age 28 of Childersburg, passed away July 1, 2017. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 7, 2017 at the National Cemetery in Montevallo with Father Dex Bender officiating.
Mr. Winkle is survived by his wife, Kirsten Winkle; mother, Jeanna Brown (Terry) Shackelford; father, Lee Winkle (Cindy); two sisters, Morgan Elizabeth Rogin (Rubin) and Kendall Parrish (Danny); two stepsisters, Danielle Winkle and Traci Winkle; grandmothers, Pat Brown and Grace Winkle; uncle, Dale Brown (Adele), aunts; Cindy winkle, Lisa Winkle, and Judy Kalstead (John), and was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Edward Brown.
Winkle served honorably in the U.S. Navy for ten years and volunteered for the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. He received his B.S. in History from the University of Montevallo.
Comments
So sorry
Prayers
How sad
Prayers for his family and friends
Praying for the family.