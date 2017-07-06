University of Montevallo grad killed in kayak accident

A University of Montevallo graduate died over the Fourth of July weekend after a kayaking accident on the Coosa River.

Zachary Winkle, , a Navy veteran, was pronounced dead at a Talladega County hospital at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the Childersburg man’s kayak capsized in the river

A memorial will be held at Orr Park in Montevallo at 11 a.m. Friday.

Also on Friday a graveside service will be held at the National Cemetery in Montevallo at 12:30 p.m. with Father Dex Bender officiating.

Winkle is survived by his wife, Kirsten Winkle; mother, Jeanna Brown (Terry) Shackelford; father, Lee Winkle (Cindy); two sisters, Morgan Elizabeth Rogin (Rubin) and Kendall Parrish (Danny); two stepsisters, Danielle Winkle and Traci Winkle; grandmothers, Pat Brown and Grace Winkle; uncle, Dale Brown (Adele), aunts; Cindy winkle, Lisa Winkle, and Judy Kalstead (John), and was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.