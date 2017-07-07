Agriculture Department launches Bicentennial Farm Program, accepting applications for historic farms

Special to the Tribune

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries is launching a new program to recognize family farms that have been in the same family for at least 200 years. On December 14, 2019, our state will officially observe its 200th birthday. With the state-wide bicentennial celebration in mind, the department felt special recognition should be given to family farms that have remained in the same family for 200 years. Agriculture is an integral part of Alabama’s heritage and the love of the land demonstrated by these families deserves recognition.

The Bicentennial Farm Program will be administered similarly to the Alabama Century and Heritage Farm program. Applicants will complete an Ownership Registration Form that traces the family lineage of property ownership and a description of agricultural activities that took place. The application also requests that photos be included of any structures that remain on the property that are 40 years old or older. Structures are not required to qualify for this program. The deadline for the Bicentennial Farm Program is August 25, 2017.

The Department is also accepting applications for the annual Century and Heritage Farm Program. A Century Farm is one that has been in the same family continuously for at least 100 years and currently has some agricultural activities on the farm. The farm must include at least 40 acres of land and be owned by the applicant or nominee.

A Heritage Farm is one that has operated continuously as a family farm for at least 100 years. The farm must possess interesting and important historical and agricultural aspects, including one or more structures at least 40 years old. The farm must be at least 40 acres of land owned and operated by the applicant, who must reside in Alabama.

To date, over 600 farms have been recognized across the state. All applicants must complete an Ownership Registration Form supplied by the Department of Agriculture and Industries. If you feel your farm meets the above qualifications and you would like an application, please contact Amy Belcher at 334/240-7126 or by email amy.belcher@agi.alabama.gov. Applications are available on the department’s website www.agi.alabama.gov under the “Forms” tab and a copy of both applications are attached to this release. The application deadline for the 2017 Century and Heritage Farm program is also August 25.