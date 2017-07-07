Clay-Chalkville 7on7 lineup set

By David Knox

Sports Editor

CLAY ­— The third annual Deerfoot Invitational 7on7 Tournament is set for Tuesday, July 25, at Clay-Chalkville High School.

Some great teams are lined up again for this year’s event. Participating teams include the host Cougars, Gardendale, McAdory, Prattville, Mountain Brook, Ramsay, Carver-Birmingham, Jackson-Olin, St. Clair County, Leeds, Maplesville, Shades Valley, Hueytown and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

Pool play in the morning will be followed by bracket play in the afternoon.

McAdory will be defending its 2016 title. The Yellow Jackets edged Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 23-22 last July. Clay-Chalkville won the event the first season. Pinson Valley is not in this year’s event.