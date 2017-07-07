 [fiatalert]
Hostage situation in Georgia ends with suspect dead, hostages free

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

MARIETTA – A hostage situation at a Wells Fargo bank in Atlanta, GA has ended with the suspect shot dead by police and the hostages released and unharmed, according to ABC News. This comes after a three-hour standoff in which the suspect supposedly had a backpack with explosives inside.

The Wells Fargo building where the hostage situation took place. Photo from ABC News.

Earlier today the suspect, who has not been identified yet, took hostages and spoke for 30 minutes with WSB-TV, which is an affiliate of ABC. The suspect made demands and threats against the hostages.

The suspect was eventually killed by what may have been a tactical team member. A robot has been sent inside the building to determine if the backpack has a bomb.

