Hostage situation in Georgia ends with suspect dead, hostages free

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

MARIETTA – A hostage situation at a Wells Fargo bank in Atlanta, GA has ended with the suspect shot dead by police and the hostages released and unharmed, according to ABC News. This comes after a three-hour standoff in which the suspect supposedly had a backpack with explosives inside.

Earlier today the suspect, who has not been identified yet, took hostages and spoke for 30 minutes with WSB-TV, which is an affiliate of ABC. The suspect made demands and threats against the hostages.

The suspect was eventually killed by what may have been a tactical team member. A robot has been sent inside the building to determine if the backpack has a bomb.