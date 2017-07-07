Pinson Valley standout commits to Georgia State

By David Knox

Sports Editor

PINSON — Rising senior defensive lineman Desmond Scott of Pinson Valley announced recently via Twitter that he will attend Georgia State.

Scott, who earned All-Trussville Tribune first team honors on defense after last season, is 6-foot-1 and 275 pounds. He recorded 65 tackles with 17 tackles for loss and four sacks last year.

Georgia State was his first offer although he also had interest from Memphis and Troy, according to reports.