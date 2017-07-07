Proposed landfill extension causes stink among nearby Trussville residents

Magnolia Place homeowners are concerned about runoff, odors and health concerns. The residents are also worried about the landfill’s proximity to Magnolia Elementary School.

The City of Birmingham is working on an application to extend the landfill adjacent to the subdivision to 20 acres.

Birmingham city officials also are reportedly seeking to extend the life of the landfill that was in existence prior to the development of the Trussville neighborhood. Birmingham officials reportedly want to use the landfill for several more decades.

An article on the issue by Laura Walsh reported that Trussville Councilor Jef Freeman will ask the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to deny Birmingham’s application for permission to expand the landfill.