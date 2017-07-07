Two women arrested for burglary while children wait in car

Special to the Tribune

BIRMINGHAM – Deputies signed formal charges today on two women caught in the process of committing a burglary while leaving two children in the car.

At about 11:00 a.m. on July 5, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home in the 1800 block of Old Springville Road in an unincorporated part of Jefferson County. It was reported that two women had parked in the driveway and walked to the rear of the house. The women were seen entering the home through a window.

Deputies arrived and found the women inside the home and arrested them. The women claimed to have been buying the house and have permission to be there. The homeowner arrived and told deputies that she did not know the women and the pair had no permission to be in the home.

Once back outside deputies discovered that the women had left their two little girls, ages nine years old and five months old, inside the car.

Francetta Yvonne Salazar, 26, of Birmingham and Ashely Sue Ann Davis, 28, of Bessemer were charged with Burglary Third Degree and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

The children were turned over to a family member. Deputies forwarded information to DHR for a follow up investigation.