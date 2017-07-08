Clanton woman killed in wreck near Prattville

Special to the Tribune

A Clanton woman is dead as the result of a two-car collision that occurred shortly after midnight near Prattville, state troopers said.

The woman, Martha Ann Mims, 49 was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla when she collided with a 2013 Hyundai Veloster. The driver of the Hyundai and two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Mims was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a law enforcement press release.

The crash occurred at 12:25 a.m. on U.S. 31 near the 210 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Prattville.