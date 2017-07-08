Arrest made in elderly St. Clair County man’s shooting death

Authorities on Thursday made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of Joe Montgomery of Ashville.

Claude Henry Williams, 30, is charged with first-degree murder of Montgomery, 89. The Daily Home reported that Williams is Montgomery’s grandson.

Williams allegedly shot Montgomery in the head Wednesday at the victim’s home .

On Friday, bond for Williams was set at $150,000. It is not known if he is still be held in the St. Clair County jail.

Montgomery was reportedly found unresponsive by a family member Wednesday night. He was rushed to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.