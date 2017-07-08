 [fiatalert]
-->
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Arrest made in elderly St. Clair County man’s shooting death

Arrest made in elderly St. Clair County man’s shooting death

Posted by: Posted date: July 08, 2017

Authorities on Thursday made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of Joe Montgomery of Ashville.

Claude Henry Williams, 30, is charged with first-degree murder of Montgomery, 89. The Daily Home reported that Williams is Montgomery’s grandson.

Williams allegedly shot Montgomery in the head Wednesday at the victim’s home .

On Friday, bond for Williams was set at $150,000. It is not known if he is still be held in the St. Clair County jail.

Montgomery was reportedly found unresponsive by a family member Wednesday night. He was rushed to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Comments

  1. Melissa Barnard says:
    July 8, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    It’s crazy what drugs can make a person do to someone

  2. Peggy Head Seahorn says:
    July 8, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    So sad.

  3. Melanie Rozelle says:
    July 8, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    How could he kill his grandfather??!! This generation has no reguard for life. Death penalty!
    ….. This poor man was 89 and died at the hands of family. Wth.

  4. Angie Bingham Gentry says:
    July 8, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    That is pitiful

  5. Gene Startley says:
    July 8, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Burn his black ###!

  6. Gabriel Gabbie Whisenant says:
    July 8, 2017 at 6:23 pm

  7. Kimberly Julie says:
    July 8, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Why does everything have to turn into a racial issue? That was a very rude and inconsiderate statement! Praying for this family and may they be able to move forward and remember all the good memories they share ♡

  8. Susan Williams says:
    July 8, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    How can you kill your grandfather ?? How?? What kind of thing does that???!

  9. Doris Alexander Harrison says:
    July 8, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    This is so sad! Who kills their own grandfather?

  10. Heather Marie says:
    July 8, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Joe was the kindest man. We’re going to miss him

  11. Chris Clark says:
    July 8, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Lord help us all

  12. Cathy Reese Ratliff says:
    July 8, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    What is wrong with these kids nowadays

  13. Roland Da Flow Hill says:
    July 8, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Kimberly Julie Thank you, for your comment the world today is so full of hatred, and you wonder what is wrong with society. This is one of them that statement. Sometimes when you don’t have anything good to say don’t say anything…

  14. Diane Byrd Wyatt says:
    July 8, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Sad

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top