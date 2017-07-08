Arrest made in elderly St. Clair County man’s shooting death
Authorities on Thursday made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of Joe Montgomery of Ashville.
Claude Henry Williams, 30, is charged with first-degree murder of Montgomery, 89. The Daily Home reported that Williams is Montgomery’s grandson.
Williams allegedly shot Montgomery in the head Wednesday at the victim’s home .
On Friday, bond for Williams was set at $150,000. It is not known if he is still be held in the St. Clair County jail.
Montgomery was reportedly found unresponsive by a family member Wednesday night. He was rushed to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Comments
It’s crazy what drugs can make a person do to someone
So sad.
How could he kill his grandfather??!! This generation has no reguard for life. Death penalty!
….. This poor man was 89 and died at the hands of family. Wth.
That is pitiful
Burn his black ###!
Why does everything have to turn into a racial issue? That was a very rude and inconsiderate statement! Praying for this family and may they be able to move forward and remember all the good memories they share ♡
How can you kill your grandfather ?? How?? What kind of thing does that???!
This is so sad! Who kills their own grandfather?
Joe was the kindest man. We’re going to miss him
Lord help us all
What is wrong with these kids nowadays
Kimberly Julie Thank you, for your comment the world today is so full of hatred, and you wonder what is wrong with society. This is one of them that statement. Sometimes when you don’t have anything good to say don’t say anything…
Sad