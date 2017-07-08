Fundraiser planned for Trussville man in need of a double lung transplant

Special to the Tribune

A fundraising event that emphasizes aerobic exercise is being held this month for a Trussville man whose battle with cystic fibrosis has left him with only a small fraction of his lung functionality.

Steven Vaughan, 33, has lived with the genetic disorder since infancy. Now the father of three young children needs a double lung transplant because he now has only 16 percent of his original breathing capability.

Until recent months, Vaughan lived a normal life, aside from the two-hour breathing treatments each morning and evening and semi-annual hospitalizations when needed.

These hospital stays usually last for two weeks as his lungs are treated to improve their ability. These hospital stays were just a part of life until October when a standard hospital visit turned into a two-month stay with multiple complications and a major surgery.

This event dropped Steven’s pulmonary function to a point at which he has been unable to recover.

Recently, Vaughan lost 30 pounds due to his illness and became unable to work or do many normal activities. Cystic fibrosis is a hereditary disorder that damages the lungs and digestive system.

In order to recover his health Vaughan needs a double lung transplant.

While insurance will cover parts of the cost of the operation, Vaughan’s family faces an upcoming struggle with increasing expenses, including the cost of drugs Vaughan will need during his recovery.

To benefit the Vaughans, caring community members have established a non-profit foundation, named Stevie Ray’s Second Wind. The foundation was set up to help the Trussville family’s needs and raise money for others in need of a transplant.

A fundraiser focused on zumba exercise will be held on July 25 from 6-7 p.m. in the gym at First Baptist Church of Trussville. All ages are encouraged to attend the Zumbathon that will feature multiple zumba instructors.

Those who attend are encouraged to give to the foundation a donation of at least $5.

Those seeking additional information on the event may call Jessica Latham at 205-821-2842 or visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/112867499334004/?ti=icl