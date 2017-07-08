‘True Blood’ star from Bessemer dead at age 39

From Staff Reports

Nelsan Ellis, the ‘True Blood’ actor raised in Bessemer, has died at age 39.

Ellis’ manager said the Alabama actor died of complications of heart failure.

Fans and celebrities mourned the actors death on Twitter today and several members of the “True Blood” cast shared memories of the late actor.

Ellis attended Jess Lanier High School for a year, then transferred to McAdory High School. He gained fame playing Lafayette Reynolds on the HBO vampire drama based on the popular Southern Vampire Mysteries book series written by Charlaine Harris

After “True Blood” wrapped its seventh and final season in 2014, Ellis pivoted to the big screen, playing Martin Luther King, Jr., in Lee Daniels’ “The Butler,” and performing in several smaller roles in “The Help,” and the James Brown biopic, “Get On Up.”