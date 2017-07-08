Trussville tree ordinance proponent plants seed among fellow City Council members

By David L. Lazenby

Editor

“It literally looks like the scalded earth,” Freeman said during a discussion on a suggested tree ordinance discussed during this week’s Council workshop.

Freeman said some of the city’s most historic trees are resources benefiting the entire community.

“That hundred year old oak that I saw cut down in that guy’s yard last week is an asset that we can’t replace,” said Freeman , a longtime proponent of a city tree ordinance. “It’s like using non-renewable energy.”

City Clerk Lynn B. Porter said she can relate to property owners’ inclination to cut down trees, which she said causes added yard work and has the potential to create a host of problems.

“Trying to keep up with all that mess is a pain,” she said. “Even though I love my trees, I can kind of understand why someone would want to cut down every tree on their lot.”

During further discussion, councilors said they didn’t know how much control the city could exert over trees on private property. However, they concurred that trees located on the city’s right-of-way could be protected.

Freeman said in the Cahaba neighborhood, tree protection is a “hyper-sensitive issue.”

Council President Brian Plant said “When you go across the river, with that landscaping plan, you can’t touch anything without getting prior approval.”

In regard to commercial property, Councilor Alan Taylor said there are areas in Atlanta in which “if you cut down X inches in diameters of trees, you have to put back up X number of inches times a multiple.”

The high amount of recent rain may be making tree removal from private property more tempting because of the increased risk of trees falling because of ground saturation.

Southeastern Tree and Debris, a Trussville tree removal business, has experienced a boon recently because of fallen trees, according to a recent article by reporter Melanie Yuill.

Arborist say trees are especially at risk during periods of high rainfall that follow a drought like the one experienced through a wide swath of Alabama last summer. These tree experts say soil erosion coupled with increased stress on the trees themselves can result in more trees falling.

The Trussville City Council will hold its first regularly scheduled meeting of the month at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Trussville City Hall, which is located at 131 Main Street.