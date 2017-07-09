Clay restaurant awarded plaque from Alabama Cattleman’s Association

Special to The Tribune

Alabama Cattlemen’s Association officials were at the BBQ Stop in Clay Wednesday to present a plaque in recognition of the restaurant’s victory as Bama’s Best Beef. Its dish, Brisket & Mac, is the ACA’s 2nd annual winner of the beef checkoff-funded contest.

The dish was nominated by an unknown customer in a contest held via Facebook. The popular beef dish earned its title by garnering “reactions” to its picture posted on the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association Facebook page.

As described by the restaurant, Brisket and Mac is, “juicy, tender, slow-smoked brisket over homemade, melt-in-your-mouth mac & cheese.”

The “Brisket & Mac” went against Bertolone’s Italian Café’s (Clanton) “Cannelloni,” while Old Town Stock House’s (Guntersville) “Tteok Galbi” stood in competition with Tuco’s Tex Mex Cantina’s (Auburn) “Tex Mex Lasagna.” The dish with the most Facebook reactions at the end of each photo challenge proceeded on in the hopes of being named home to Bama’s Best Beef.

After the contest’s final round, which generated over 3,900 reactions and boasted a reach of over 80,300 Facebook users, the Brisket & Mac was named the winner on June 10.

The restaurant is located at 6630 Old Springville Road in Clay.

“This contest is a fantastic way to showcase the unique beef dishes being created by Alabama restaurants,” ACA Director of Beef Checkoff Programs Erin Beasley said.