Community-wide candlelight prayer vigil for Maggie Bowles planned for Monday

Posted by: Posted date: July 09, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Friends of Shawn and Kelly Bowles are planning a community-wide candlelight prayer vigil for 6-year-old Maggie Bowles who was injured in a car wreck on Saturday. 

The service is planned for 7 p.m. Monday on the mall in front of Cahaba Elementary School. Everyone if invited to attend.

Comments

  1. Debbie McAuley Frederick says:
    July 9, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Prayers for Maggie.

  2. Nancy Smith says:
    July 9, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    I and so many many others will be there.

  3. Georgie Rowan Allen says:
    July 9, 2017 at 11:42 pm
  4. Casi Carden Selph says:
    July 9, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Poor baby we are all praying

  5. Patsy Mooney Patten says:
    July 9, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    Would like to have access to Caring Bridge page

  6. Candy Thompson Neubert says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Prayers for Maggie!

  7. Pam N Gene Lowery says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Prayers for her and her family.

  8. Deborah Mason Branham says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Prayers

  9. Lisa Sewell Bowman says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Pat Roberts prayers for you and your family

  10. Cindi VanDuzee Patsios says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Praying for healing for Maggie.

  11. Brenda B. Hall says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:58 am
  12. Becky Taylor says:
    July 10, 2017 at 1:17 am

    So sad! Prayers for this precious little girl and her family. Love you Pat Roberts!

  13. Melanie Caudle says:
    July 10, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Still praying hard for this sweet little girl! Any update on her condition today?

