Community-wide candlelight prayer vigil for Maggie Bowles planned for Monday
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE –Friends of Shawn and Kelly Bowles are planning a community-wide candlelight prayer vigil for 6-year-old Maggie Bowles who was injured in a car wreck on Saturday.
The service is planned for 7 p.m. Monday on the mall in front of Cahaba Elementary School. Everyone if invited to attend.
