UPDATED: Trussville child critically injured in wreck, community rallies support

UPDATED: Trussville child critically injured in wreck, community rallies support

Posted by: Posted date: July 09, 2017

By Scott Buttram, publisher

TRUSSVILLE –A wreck in Trussville on Saturday critically injured a 6-year old Trussville girl and she remains at Children’s Hospital of Alabama in critical condition on Sunday morning. The family has requested prayers and the community has responded with overwhelming support.

“There were three vehicles involved in the wreck,” Trussville Fire and Rescue chief Tim Shotts said. “It occurred just after 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Happy Hollow Road and Riverbend. One vehicle was struck from behind. We transported the little girl in that vehicle and she was critical at the time.”

Maggie Bowles, 6, was critically injured in a wreck on Saturday. The community has rallied with prayers and support.
Photo via Leigh Stovall’s Facebook page.

Shawn Bowles, along with their daughter Maggie, were traveling on Happy Hollow Road when they slowed down to turn into a driveway and were struck from behind, according to Kelly Bowles’ sister, Leigh Stovall.

The collision left Maggie Bowles unconscious as personnel from TFRD arrived to render aid.

“We’re praying for a miracle,” Kelly Bowles said through her sister.

Stovall created a private Facebook group, Miracle for Maggie, to keep friends and family updated on her condition. By 10 a.m. on Sunday, the group had swelled to over 700 friends pledging prayers and offering support for Maggie.

At 4 a.m., Stovall posted an update on the page stating, “Maggie is still in critical condition. The doctors and nurses have given her great care. Her Inter-cranial pressure is staying in the low 20’s. Her blood pressure rises when people mess with her- seems pretty typical for her to fuss when she doesn’t like something. The fluid draining from her drain is now clear- a good sign. Shawn is sore and beat up from the accident. He has slept on and off all night.”

Stovall said support from the community was immediate and noted a message from Staci Evans whose mother is a nurse who stopped at the scene of the accident before first responders arrived to render aid.

“Vince Bruno was one of the EMTs on scene,” Stovall said. “He stayed at the ER with us for a while and prayed over the family when we finally got to see Maggie. The Trussville police officer on the scene called me and followed up to make sure his information was correct and made sure we knew we were taken care of.”

Stovall posted another update at 10 a.m, saying, “The next two days will be rough. Swelling of Maggie’s brain is the main concern. Her brain has had severe trauma. Praying for miracles.”

Update – By 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Miracle for Maggie Facebook group had grown to over 1,700 people.

Update – 2:35 p.m. Posted by Leigh Stovall on Miracles for Maggie, “Prayer Warriors – now is the time. Her brain swelling is not decreasing- it must go down – prayers for the swelling to decrease.”

Update – 4:52 p.m. on Sunday, the Miracle for Maggie Facebook group has grown to over 4,000 supporters.

Update – 5 p.m. From Shawn and Kelly Bowles on Miracles for Maggie Facebook group, “We appreciate your support- it has been overwhelming. The praise is- the neck brace was removed and there was no neck damage. We are not out of the woods so we would appreciate your continued prayers. Specifically for reduced swelling in her brain that remains lower and stable, for the doctors to have discernment and wisdom; for the nurses as they are so attentive and caring (especially Hillary on the night shift). Most of all we are praying for no brain damage.”

 

 

Comments

  1. Lauren Carmichael says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Lifting this family up in prayer.

  2. Pat Yarbrough Buzbee says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Praying for this sweet little girl and this family!!!!

  3. Wendy Dunn Treglown says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    I am praying without ceasing.

  4. Susan Hicks Cain says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Prayers for Maggie and family.

  5. Hayden Cook Boyd says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    We Love You Mags! PRAYING continuously!!!

  6. Ernie Johnston says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    We are so sorry. We will be praying for Maggie and her family.

  7. Erin Mathews says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Praying for your sweet Maggie ❤️

  8. Melissa Bottoms Bodie says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Prayers for healing

  9. Angie Bingham Gentry says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Praying for this family

  10. Linda Potts says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:55 pm
  11. Janice Gafnea Gallagher says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Prayers….

  12. Donna Howard Holt says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Praying for this little one and her family

  13. Vicki Jordan Hardin says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Praying for complete healing

  14. Kay Hardin says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Prayers for this family

  15. Diane Byrd Wyatt says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Prayers

  16. Debora Evatt says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Praying for you

  17. Dora Bell says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Praying

  18. Anita Singleton says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Praying for the family..

  19. Ian Maddox says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Praying!

  20. Debbie McAuley Frederick says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Sending prayers for Maggie and family.

  21. Kathy Sills says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Prayers for Maggie….

  22. Tara Bradshaw Sellers says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Praying for Maggie❤️

  23. Rachael Bethany says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Lifting this sweet Angel and her family up! God is Good!

  24. Phyllis Crow Chiarella says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Praying for this sweet baby

  25. Kelly Bonta Willie says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Praying

  26. Laura Long Goolsby says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Praying for this sweet baby and family!

  27. Cat Henderson Reid says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Prayers for this little girl and family.

  28. Doris Wynette Connell says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:32 pm
  29. Kae Hall Norris says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Praying

  30. Martha Swint Sherer says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    God, please be with this family and heal this precious girl of her injuries as only you can.

  31. Wanda Westbrook says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Praying for Maggie and her family.

  32. Gwendolyn Trammel Leake says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Praying for Maggie, her family all the caregivers to having healing hands and knowledge from God about. I can say I know what it’s like, and God healed my daughter. I’d I can help in any way please get in touch. Christian love and prayers

  33. Nancy Grogan says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Prayers!

  34. Kem Sims says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Many prayers for this sweet child.

  35. Deborah Knepper Prusha says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Praying for All of you and her

  36. Elliene Jackson says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Praying for Maggie and family. Asking God to control the swelling and give a miraculous healing.

  37. Linda Pike Wanninger says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Prayers

  38. Christina Pond Gunter says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Sending prayers for the entire family!

  39. Terre Davis says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Praying the Lord will heal this precious little one!

  40. Margaret Kirk Abernathy says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Prayers for precious Maggie and her family.

  41. Peggy Jane Smalley says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Praying that God will heal this precious little girl, with complete healing and a rapid recovery..Hugs <3 <3

  42. Carla Brown says:
    July 9, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Praying for Gods blessings and healing Amen

  43. Denise Silva Crowe says:
    July 9, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Praying for healing anf comfort

  44. Jennifer Owens Hodge says:
    July 9, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Praying for a miracle!

  45. Gwen Lackey says:
    July 9, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Praying for all

  46. Doris Alexander Harrison says:
    July 9, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Praying for this little one.

  47. Barbara Morgan Haley says:
    July 9, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Sharing with my praying folks all over. God bless that baby.

  48. Ann Benson-Richardson McCutcheon says:
    July 9, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Praying for this precious child and her family.

  49. Karen Bennett Mark says:
    July 9, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Prayers for this precious child!

  50. Lynne Reed says:
    July 9, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Praying for all.

  51. Jane Jones says:
    July 9, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Praying for you and your family!!

  52. Brenda B. Hall says:
    July 9, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Praying!

  53. Sheila Childers says:
    July 9, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Praying

  54. Jaime Melton Anderson says:
    July 9, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Praying for healing for Maggie – we love you, Bowles family.

  55. Christine Parish says:
    July 9, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Praying for this little girl and her family.

  56. Kristi McDaniel says:
    July 9, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Praying for that precious baby girl and her family.

  57. Susan Meyers Butler says:
    July 9, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Lifting prayer

  58. Debra Ann Gray-Elliott says:
    July 9, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Praying.

  59. Stephen Parker says:
    July 9, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Prayers for God’s healing and intervention for Maggie and Family!

  60. Peggy Dorriety Jones says:
    July 9, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Praying for this family.

  61. Peggy Knowles says:
    July 9, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Prayers.

  62. Theresa Hotz says:
    July 9, 2017 at 6:36 pm
  63. Shirl Turner Braswell says:
    July 9, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Sending prayers and love to you all.

  64. Gina Robbins Kennedy says:
    July 9, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Prayers to the family

  65. Linda Green Thomas says:
    July 9, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Praying for this child and her family.

  66. Kay Frances Smith Wood says:
    July 9, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Prayingfor this family.

  67. Whitney Jones Beshears says:
    July 9, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    I used to live on Riverbend, it’s sooo dangerous right there

  68. Terry Prokop Sr. says:
    July 9, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    God take care of the little one please

  69. Gail Toxey says:
    July 9, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    God answers prayers, I will pray for your beautiful little girl and your family.

  70. Katie Moellering says:
    July 9, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Poor baby! Praying so much for this family!!!

  71. Ann Howard says:
    July 9, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Praying God IS GOOD

  72. Gloria Howard Wilkerson says:
    July 9, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Prayers for this child and her family.

  73. GLoria Howard says:
    July 9, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Prayers being lifted up!

  74. Josie Smith says:
    July 9, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Praying for little Maggie and family for complete healing!!

  75. Carol Rawding Stewart says:
    July 9, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Prayers for this precious little girl and her family

  76. Susan Pond says:
    July 9, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Praying for Maggie and her family !!

  77. JoAnn Hapgood says:
    July 9, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Praying!

  78. Amy McMullen says:
    July 9, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Praying for you Kelly Roberts Bowles and Maggie and family.

  79. Jaycylyn Kelley Nail says:
    July 9, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Praying

  80. Janet Nelson Eubanks says:
    July 9, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    So very sorry to hear this news.

  81. Michelle Wyatt McKee says:
    July 9, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    So sad! Praying!!!!

  82. Vicki Inzer says:
    July 9, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    I cannot imagine what this precious family is going through right now. We are praying for the good Lord to touch and heal her little body as well as giving the family comfort and strength. Please keep us posted.

  83. Martha Junkin says:
    July 9, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Praying for this beautiful child and her family !!!

