UPDATED: Trussville child critically injured in wreck, community rallies support

By Scott Buttram, publisher

TRUSSVILLE –A wreck in Trussville on Saturday critically injured a 6-year old Trussville girl and she remains at Children’s Hospital of Alabama in critical condition on Sunday morning. The family has requested prayers and the community has responded with overwhelming support.

“There were three vehicles involved in the wreck,” Trussville Fire and Rescue chief Tim Shotts said. “It occurred just after 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Happy Hollow Road and Riverbend. One vehicle was struck from behind. We transported the little girl in that vehicle and she was critical at the time.”

Shawn Bowles, along with their daughter Maggie, were traveling on Happy Hollow Road when they slowed down to turn into a driveway and were struck from behind, according to Kelly Bowles’ sister, Leigh Stovall.

The collision left Maggie Bowles unconscious as personnel from TFRD arrived to render aid.

“We’re praying for a miracle,” Kelly Bowles said through her sister.

Stovall created a private Facebook group, Miracle for Maggie, to keep friends and family updated on her condition. By 10 a.m. on Sunday, the group had swelled to over 700 friends pledging prayers and offering support for Maggie.

At 4 a.m., Stovall posted an update on the page stating, “Maggie is still in critical condition. The doctors and nurses have given her great care. Her Inter-cranial pressure is staying in the low 20’s. Her blood pressure rises when people mess with her- seems pretty typical for her to fuss when she doesn’t like something. The fluid draining from her drain is now clear- a good sign. Shawn is sore and beat up from the accident. He has slept on and off all night.”

Stovall said support from the community was immediate and noted a message from Staci Evans whose mother is a nurse who stopped at the scene of the accident before first responders arrived to render aid.

“Vince Bruno was one of the EMTs on scene,” Stovall said. “He stayed at the ER with us for a while and prayed over the family when we finally got to see Maggie. The Trussville police officer on the scene called me and followed up to make sure his information was correct and made sure we knew we were taken care of.”

Stovall posted another update at 10 a.m, saying, “The next two days will be rough. Swelling of Maggie’s brain is the main concern. Her brain has had severe trauma. Praying for miracles.”

Update – By 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Miracle for Maggie Facebook group had grown to over 1,700 people.

Update – 2:35 p.m. Posted by Leigh Stovall on Miracles for Maggie, “Prayer Warriors – now is the time. Her brain swelling is not decreasing- it must go down – prayers for the swelling to decrease.”

Update – 4:52 p.m. on Sunday, the Miracle for Maggie Facebook group has grown to over 4,000 supporters.

Update – 5 p.m. From Shawn and Kelly Bowles on Miracles for Maggie Facebook group, “We appreciate your support- it has been overwhelming. The praise is- the neck brace was removed and there was no neck damage. We are not out of the woods so we would appreciate your continued prayers. Specifically for reduced swelling in her brain that remains lower and stable, for the doctors to have discernment and wisdom; for the nurses as they are so attentive and caring (especially Hillary on the night shift). Most of all we are praying for no brain damage.”