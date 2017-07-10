Cahawba Art Association competition winners announced

Special to the Tribune

The Cahawba Art Association held its annual members’ art show and competition at the Seafood & Chicken Box restaurant in April.

Club members displayed their paintings throughout the month. Patrons of the restaurant voted for their favorite artwork.

The winners of the competition were: 1st place, Gloria Smith, 2nd place, Ellen Justice, & 3rd place, Carolyn Hallmark. Winners received ribbons, cash prizes, & a gift certificate to the restaurant.

The Cahawba Art Association meets on the 2nd Monday of the month at 6 pm at the Trussville Public Library from September through May. When the library closes briefly during construction, the meetings will be held at Holy Cross Episcopal Church on Parkway Drive.

Visitors are always welcome and membership is open to anyone with an interest in art. Monthly programs feature a wide variety of interesting programs. For more information, call Laurie Nabors at 661-0517.