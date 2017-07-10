 [fiatalert]
-->
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Lifestyle » Cahawba Art Association competition winners announced

Cahawba Art Association competition winners announced

Posted by: Posted date: July 10, 2017

Special to the Tribune

The Cahawba Art Association held its annual members’ art show and competition at the Seafood & Chicken Box restaurant in April.

Gloria Smith, Ellen Justice, Carolyn Hallmark, winners of a recent Cahawba Art Association art show and competition, pose in front of their works.

Club members displayed their paintings throughout the month. Patrons of the restaurant voted for their favorite artwork.
The winners of the competition were: 1st place, Gloria Smith, 2nd place, Ellen Justice, & 3rd place, Carolyn Hallmark. Winners received ribbons, cash prizes, & a gift certificate to the restaurant.
The Cahawba Art Association meets on the 2nd Monday of the month at 6 pm at the Trussville Public Library from September through May. When the library closes briefly during construction, the meetings will be held at Holy Cross Episcopal Church on Parkway Drive.
Visitors are always welcome and membership is open to anyone with an interest in art. Monthly programs feature a wide variety of interesting programs. For more information, call Laurie Nabors at 661-0517.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top